Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 77,759 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,759 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

