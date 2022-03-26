Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $906,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $314.63. 706,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,956. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.18 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.34.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

