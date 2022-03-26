Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $114,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. 4,992,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $418.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

