dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRRKF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut dormakaba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Wednesday. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $675.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

