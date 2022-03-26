Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the average daily volume of 383 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 751.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 336.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 114.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 439.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,251,000.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA DRN opened at $23.47 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.