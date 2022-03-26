Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.98. 23,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 32,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

Get Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.