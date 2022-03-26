DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 923,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,521. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -261.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 111,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.