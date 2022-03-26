DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $$150.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.50. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $238.29.

DiaSorin Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaSorin (DSRLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.