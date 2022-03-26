Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $202.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.94 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

