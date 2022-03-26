Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target to €230.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.33.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

