Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,325.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZZY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.