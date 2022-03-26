Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

