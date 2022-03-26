Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $660.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

Shares of ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

