Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $660.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

