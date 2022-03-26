Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will announce $103.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.70 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $51.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $526.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DESP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:DESP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 239,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $858.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

