Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $566,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $167.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

