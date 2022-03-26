Derek Reisfield Purchases 2,250 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) CFO Derek Reisfield bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $16,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ondas stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $287.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of -1.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ondas by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,062 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Ondas by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 320,608 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Ondas by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

