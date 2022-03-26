DeHive (DHV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,562.00

DeHive (DHV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $205,592.84 and $66,562.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 326.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00577616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.72 or 0.06987823 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,352.43 or 0.99824346 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

