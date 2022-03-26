DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.67 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $682,127.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.02 or 0.06991325 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.27 or 0.99833654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043638 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,920,613 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

