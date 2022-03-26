Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.45. 1,457,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,356. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

