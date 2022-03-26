Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $447.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,207,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock opened at $268.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

