DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $114.38 on Thursday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,744 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $137,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

