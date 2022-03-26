Davis Rea LTD. Sells 322 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $218.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,992,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.37. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

