David J Yvars Group Sells 3,009 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

David J Yvars Group trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 822,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $146,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

