Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

DRI stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.35. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

