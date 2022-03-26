Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55-9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,940,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.