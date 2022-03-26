DAEX Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. DAEX has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $33,259.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003596 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

