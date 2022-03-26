D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lessened by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 4,083,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,660. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

