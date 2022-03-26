Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

CYXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

CYXT opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

