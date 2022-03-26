CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will announce $21.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.77 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $15.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. 1,829,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,865. The stock has a market cap of $175.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

