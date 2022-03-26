CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

Shares of CTEK opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.