CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR opened at $558.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

