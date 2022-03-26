CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,940,888. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

