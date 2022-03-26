CVA Family Office LLC Invests $84,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

