CVA Family Office LLC Invests $134,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

