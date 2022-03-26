CVA Family Office LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

