CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

