CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 72 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $425.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.16 and a 200 day moving average of $523.22. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

