CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,811,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 213,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Copart by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.75 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

