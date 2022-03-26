CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $279.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

