CVA Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

AMP stock opened at $314.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

