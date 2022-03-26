Cutler Group LP Invests $29,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter worth $94,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,451,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

