CUTcoin Market Cap Reaches $7.75 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $76.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00193943 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00029275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.00427808 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,555,391 coins and its circulating supply is 157,555,391 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

