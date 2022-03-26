CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

CURI stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

