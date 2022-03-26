Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in March

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cruzani stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,194,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,016,930. Cruzani has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

About Cruzani (Get Rating)

Cruzani, Inc is a franchise development company, which builds and represents franchise concepts and other related businesses throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. The company was founded on February 5, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

