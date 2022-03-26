Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.75. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

