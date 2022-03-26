Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Croda International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23.

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.