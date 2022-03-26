Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Croda International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
COIHY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.