Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXDO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

