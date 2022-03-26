Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $8.25 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

