Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRECU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,030,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000.

Shares of CRECU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

